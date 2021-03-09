Eula’s Josh Fostel talks to Max Preston about loss to Texline in state semifinals

A very successful season comes to a close for the Eula Pirates tonight in a heartbreaking 58-56 loss to Texline in the semifinals.

Taking a look back at the season, it was great!

It’s been since 2011 that the Pirates made it this far to the semifinals, and you know that head coach Josh Fostel is nothing but proud of these guys.

Josh Fostel said, “Of what these guys did tonight. We were probably a little overmatched, but and that didn’t matter to this group in this room, but you know, to get down ten it would’ve been real easy to give up and say, ‘Well, we put a good fight. It’s been a good year’. We came back to take a lead. I’m lucky enough to have quite a few successful teams and won a state championship, but I just told those guys I’ve never been more proud of a group of kids because of their mental toughness and what they’ve overcome to get where they are. These guys did every single thing they could do to give us shot to win the game, and I felt like I let them down there at the end. It’s disappointing, but I’m really proud of them.” >>

A very good season for Eula indeed, and coach Fostel should be very proud of his guys.