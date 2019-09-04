Even in loss, Fullen pleased with the way Eagles played

Head coach Mike Fullen’s first game as the head coach at Abilene High was a good one, but his team came up five points short against Tascosa on Friday night.

The Eagles lost the turnover battle two to one to the Rebels, and the last turnover led to the game-winning score by the Rebels.

Fullen said it was a good first week, but his team has lots of work to do.

Fullen said, “You have to speed the process up. Saturday we came in and got our film work done, and we immediately transitioned over to Midland Lee and got some stuff done that we don’t normally do on a Saturday. We got done to kind of speed up the process. Of course, Monday was Labor Day. That’s always a hard day to get your kiddos up there. So, when you are coming off of a loss, you can’t wait to get to that next game. That’s the way the schedule is, and it is what it is, and you roll with it and go.”

Abilene High continues the season on Thursday night, so it’s a short week for the Eagles.

They host Midland Lee at 7. You can see that game live on KTAB.