Expectations are high for the 2019 Warbirds

As of this morning, every high school football team in the Big Country is on the field getting ready for the 2019 season. Wylie, Cooper and Abilene High started today.

The Eagles are under new leadership in 2019, as Mike Fullen takes over for Del Van Cox.

The offense is going to look different, but the defense won’t change much because Fullen was the Defensive Coordinator.

The main goal is to return to the playoffs.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of eyes on us just because of the change in the head coach, they know that and we expect that,” Mike Fullen said.

“We changed up a few things, I utilized some of the young coaches that have been able to bring things from their college days, kind of get us up to speed and get up to the times with everything, so that brought a lot of energy.”

“Just the different way that we practiced this morning, started stretching this morning was different and they actually did really good because that’s the first time we’d thrown it on them,” Fullen said.

17 starters are back for the Eagles, and those starters are trying to get AHS back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.