The Hermleigh Cardinals outlasted Eula on Tuesday night to punch their ticket to the regional tournament.

The Cardinals were tested all night long in the game but pulled away late.

Head coach Sam Smith credited his team’s experience for the way they closed the game.

Smith said, “Old team. Seven of those guys are seniors. They’ve played. We’ve played a lot of games. We’ve played 3A’s and 2A’s all year. We’ve been in that position all year, and it just speaks volumes about the work and dedication those guys have put in.”

The Hermleigh boys open their first appearance in the regional tournament on Friday night in Snyder at 6 p.m. against Water Valley.