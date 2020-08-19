Experienced Ballinger Bearcats are excited about getting the new season started

The Ballinger Bearcats and head coach Chuck Lipsey are trying to continue the upward trend of the last three years.

Ballinger was 3-7 in Lipsey’s first year, 7-4 in 2018, and 8-3 in 2019.

This year, 17 positions are filled with returners, and the Bearcats are favored to win their first district title in ten years.

Lipsey said, “We had a great first week, it’s been as good as it can be. We’ve got some good kids coming back and that’s helped out a bunch. The most important thing is for us to keep playing and we’ve got to make sure safety and health is the most important thing. We’ve got a bunch of kids back on both sides of the ball that have been starting since they were sophomores.”

Adam Winn said, “We’re all experienced, a lot of us have been here since we were sophomores. We’ve started and came up all together, we mesh together well. We’ve all played together since we were kids. I think we’ve got something special coming on here.”

Coach Lipsey is looking for his 17th winning season as a head coach in twenty years.

Eleven of those have come with Big Country schools.