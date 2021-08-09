Experienced defense expected to lead Cooper early in 2021

The Cooper Cougars opened things up bright and early at 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is working with a really young offense.

Most of the production from 2020 graduated in May, and seven new starters are getting ready to take the field.

Defensively, the Cougars are in good shape.

Seven starters are back to lead the way, and those guys know they are going to be the anchor until the offense finds its way.

Jett Villarreal says, “Most of our returners are from defense. Our whole front seven were juniors last year so most of them are returning. The DB Core is mostly new besides me, but we are most of the teams returners so we’re really setting a big statement by showing this senior class is ready and to really give the kind of younger offense a boost, and moral to know that we have their back.”

Jacob Deax says, “We’ve got a lot of new gusy on offense, so defense kind of has to do their part and carry the weight. As a defense we have so many returners that we have to step up our game too, to help them along and do what they need to do.”

The Cougars are picked to win back to back district titles for the first time since 2010.

The open the new season with a home game against Keller.