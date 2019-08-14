Experienced returners could lead Hamlin to historic season

When a team puts together a 12-2 season with a ton of sophomores and juniors on the roster, the expectations rise for the following year. That’s the case for the Hamlin Pied Pipers in 2019.

Dennis Montanez said, “Last year we had a really good group of senior leaders, this year we’re hoping to be the same, we’re hoping to have really good senior leaders that can just help carry the team on and we’re hoping that success from last year carries over and we’ll just continue, hopefully this year we’ll finish with a district championship and going further than we did last year.”

The Pied Pipers return 16 starters on both sides of the ball this season, and not just experience playing varsity football, they have experience playing football in December.

Braydin Warner said, “We have a lot of years combined on this team. We have a lot of touchdowns, we have a lot of tackles, a lot of stops, we have a lot of heartbreak and a lot of happiness on this team. We all know what it takes to win and we all know the pain of losing. We know what to fight against and how to prepare for a game.”

Austin Brown said, “We have a lot of people that have a lot of varsity experience, so you don’t have to worry about new people not knowing the experience of being there.”

The only team Hamlin lost to in 2018 was Albany, and after falling to the Lions twice last year, it’s being used as a motivator.

Russell Lucas said, “We’ve talked a little bit about unfinished business this year, we only lost twice last year and both of those games were to Albany. I think that’s in the back of everyone’s minds a little bit, but that’s another thing we have to guard against. We have 8 other games before we get to them. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, so there’s a little bit of that we’re looking forward to.”

The Pied Pipers have a few weeks before they take the field at Anson to open up the season.