Experienced Yellowjackets are ready to start the 2021 season

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are into their second week of work for the 2021 season.

Head coach Jason’s Bachtel’s team is coming off a 2-3 performance in the short spring season in the American Southwest Conference.

The Yellowjackets showed signs of growth in the spring, and Bachtel says they are ready to take another step because of the players that are back this year.

Bachtel said, “There’s a couple of big things that we’ve got. One, our numbers have been great. Our retention numbers have been great. We brought some kids in. We brought some quality kids in that we think can help us, and that’s big anytime you can bring in kids that we think can help us right away. That’s huge. The biggest thing is that we’ve got a bunch of guys that are returning who have bought into what we are doing, and they are starting to lead young kids, and they’re also caught on to what it is we are doing in the spring, and it’s carrying over, now. They are starting to set a standard for how it is how we want Howard Payne football to move forward.”

Freshman of the Year Landon McKinney is back at quarterback, so that position looks to be in good hands.

The Yellowjackets start 2021 at home against Texas Lutheran on September 4.