Explosive plays on offense lead to Coleman’s 2-0 start

The Coleman Bluecats are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016, after impressive victories over Miles and Anson. In 2016, the Bluecats made it all the way to the Regional Quarterfinals, and this year’s team is trying to follow in that teams foot steps.

“We just want to keep preaching to have fast starts, and to get on the board, and for the defense to get some stops and continue to give us the ball in good situations, and to be able to have our opponents playing from behind when we feel like we can control the game,” said Head Coach John Elder.

“All of our hard work has been playing off. I couldn’t feel any better,” said Quarterback Jadin Jackson.

One of the keys to Coleman’s hot start, is their ability to make explosive plays on offense. Sophomore starting quarterback Jadin Jackson and the Bluecats offense have made scoring look easy, averaging 28.5 points per game, through the first two weeks.

“It seems like our team has a lot more energy than usual. The town has a lot more energy, and everyone’s just excited to be playing football again,” says Running Back Ryland Gentry.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive. Trying to go deep sometimes, trying to hit the playmakers,” said Jackson.

“Jadin looked down field and found a couple of receivers and so we’re fortunate enough to get the big plays. Any time you get an opportunity to take them, you need to get them, because it doesn’t happen all the time, but i think we’ve been fortunate the last couple of weeks that it opened up for us,” says Coach Elder.

In 2020, the Bluecats were on the verge of making the playoffs, but then their season finale was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Coleman. The coaches and players say they are determined to capitalize on their hot start with year, with the goal of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Considering our season got shut down last year, we kind of have that competitive edge. We want to go out and win every game this year, and just give it our all,” said Gentry.

“We want to play with a lot of heart for our seniors that didn’t get to play the playoff games. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder, the kids are hungry to play good football. As long as we continue to have goals moving forward and the kids are excited about playing and what we’re doing, we expect a successful season,” said Coach Elder.

The Coleman Bluecats game this week was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases at Brady High School. Coleman was unable to to find a new opponent for this week, so they have the week off. Next week the Bluecats will be looking to stay undefeated against Grape Creek at home.