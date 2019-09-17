Ezzell shines for Eagles in Crosstown Showdown

Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season.

Offensively, Matthew Ezzell really stepped up for Abilene High.

The junior quarterback helped the Eagles get back in the game with back to back touchdown drives in the second and third quarters.

Ezzell threw for 161 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for a score.

His coach was impressed.

Fullen said, “We went in knowing that we were still going to rotate, and then go with the hot hand, and he got the hot hand in the game. He played extremely well. I’m really proud of him. He was able to get control of the offense and got some momentum for us. He did an outstanding job. Abbe is very versitale. We could play him in several different spots. We are still possibly looking at that, too, just to move him around because there are several things that he can do, as well. It’s been good. They’ve both supported each other extremely well.”

Abilene High is back on the road to finish non-district play this week.

They take on Midland High, who is 1-2, on Friday night.

That’s another 7:30 p.m. kick off.