The Abilene Independent School District is buzzing with excitement as it under a game-changing upgrade to the athletic facilities. The upgrades include indoor practice buildings at Abilene High and Cooper and a new pressbox at Shotwell Stadium.

James Garfield said, “The leadership of Abilene ISD believes in our kids and they have what’s best for the kids in mind.”

With every swing of the hammer and every layer of paint, the outdated facilities are being transformed into modern spaces.

“75-yards long, of course it’s regulation with Football wise and we’ve got 5-yards all the way around it and 34-foot eaves and a peak at 54-feet,” Garfield added.

As the construction nears completion, anticipation fills the air.

“Shotwell Stadium is a very historical stadium so we wanted to keep a piece of the old press box in it,” said Garfield. “They’ve really picked up the pace as far as framing in all the rooms and things like that.”

Athletes, coach and fine arts students are ready to explore the new facilities with their eye on remarkable opportunities ahead.

Head Football coach and Abilene High Athletic Director Mike Fullen said, “I think it just shows you the commitment that we have to our youth and willing to go the extra mile and give them this experience with topnotch facilities. It’s an exciting time right now in Abilene and just looking forward to utilizing this building. All the sports and all the groups that are going to get to use it, it’s just fantastic.”

As Abilene ISD embraces it’s new era of athletic excellence, the future looks brighter than ever.

“You feel proud you know. You feel proud of those facilities your kids feel proud of them and they take care of them and take ownership in them. It makes them excited to come to school; it makes them excited to be a part of the program. I think that’s the biggest thing that’s going to come out out of all the things that they’ve done. Our board and our administration, what it’s going to do for our kids, so I’m excited for them and I’m excited for us,” said Fullen.

“This is going to be generational for our kids.” said Garfield.

Both indoor practice facilities are expected to be completely finished by August. The new pressbox at Shotwell Stadium will be complete, enough, for the Crosstown Showdown on September 1.