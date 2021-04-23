Fairchild captures 300th win as Albany win district for the first time since 2017

This week the Albany Lions made history on the diamond in more ways than one. Not only did the Lions win their district championship game with a win over Anson, but that win happened to be the 300th win for Head Coach David Fairchild during his tenure at Albany.

Head Coach David Fairchild says, “That speaks volumes about the kids we’ve had come though out program since 2004, and we’ve had a lot of good baseball teams and put together a lot of good seasons and I don’t have nothing to really do with the 300 wins, its all the kids that came through that did it or the program.”

The winning culture Coach Fairchild has developed over the years is inspiring young athletes to one day join his program.

Kade Neve says, “When you’ve got a coach that stays around for that long, it means a great deal to the program. Kids look forward to playing for him and that’s kind of what I’ve always done. Just looked up and wanted to play for him since I was a little bitty.”

Jackson Chapman added, “Winning the district championship and then it falling on his 300th win, it just all kind of came together perfectly.”

This is the first time since 2017 that Albany has won district, and Coach Fairchild says he appreciates the continued support from the community. Especially those who showed up to their district championship winning game with signs acknowledging his major milestone.

Coach Fairchild says, “We’ve got a great support staff through the school. A great support staff in the community and I’ve just never seen anything like it. I mean, they’re behind our kids 100% and they support our coaches as well.”

The Lions say they are using last season being cut short by the pandemic, as motivation to make a deep playoff run this time around.

Coach Fairchild says, “We’ve put ourselves in a great situation here in the playoffs and this is where we’ve got to pick it up a little bit and make a run.”

Jackson Chapman added, “We’re not taking anything for granted. We’re coming out here practicing extra on Sunday’s and making sure we leave nothing on the table. Take it all.”

The final regular season game for the Lion’s is on Tuesday at Hawley.