Faith and the Albany Lions ready to tackle unusual 2020 season

It’s no secret that the year 2020 has been a very strange one for everybody. How about the longest tenured coach in the Big Country? Denney Faith of Albany is going into his 39th season as Head Coach and he says this is definitely one of the most challenging he’s seen in his entire career.

Denney Faith said, “There’s been some different things that have happened in 39 years but I can honestly say that nothing can compare to what we’re trying to go through right now. There are so many things that are out of your control, that’s the thing that is frustrating. You just have to take orders and try to do things right and it seems like everything changes day by day and you don’t know what you’re supposed to be doing today. The good part about it is you get a chance to be around the kids and watch boys grow into men, that part is still the same.”

Faith says that even with the loss of Ben West, last year’s quarterback for Albany, his twelve new seniors can step up and keep the tradition of winning at Albany.

We put a lot of pressure on our seniors every year and tell them it’s their football team, you’re only going to be as good as your seniors are.

William Webb said, “Ben was a really great leader and we will miss him this year. As seniors, we just need to help out our JV guys and some of our younger players, sophomores and even juniors on varsity this year, just being a good role model and doing what we need to.”

Ryder Wilkins said, “Definitely just pushing everyone so they can be the greatest they can be. We’ve had a lot of very big seniors in the past and you just want to step up and be one of those people.”

Faith said, “We’re only going to be as good as they make us and everybody knows that and those young guys are going to look up to them just like they have.”

The Albany Lions will host Colorado City Friday, August 28th. It will certainly be the kickoff of the strangest season in Denney Faith’s 39-year career.