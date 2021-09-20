Familiar Brownwood Lions are next for Wylie

The Wylie Bulldogs had a rough night and lost to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets on Friday night, 37-7.

The Jackets gained almost 600 yards on the offensive side of the ball, and Wylie was held to just over 200 yards of offense.

The Bulldogs try to bounce back this week with a familiar opponent in the Brownwood Lions.

The Lions are the most consistent annual rival over the last 20 years or so, and Wylie is 8-2 against Brownwood in the last nine meetings.

Martin said, “There is some familiarity obviously with opponents when you play them year after year. It’s good to play teams that are well coached and do things the right way. Brownwood’s got a great tradition, a great program. It’s always a good game and a game we look forward to. I don’t know that at this point in the year that it makes any difference who we are playing, We are really kind of focusing on the Wylie Bulldogs and worrying about cleaning somethings up of our own.”

The Bulldogs and the Lions are set to meet on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Wylie is 1-1 at home this year.