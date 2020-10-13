Fans arrive to NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A sea of fans waiting to see live baseball in person since March 26 finally got their wish.

“I think I’ve cried like 100 times since we bought the tickets. This is a birthday gift,” says Krys Henderson, who’s in Arlington with her family for game two of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Some people have traveled halfway across the country to be there.

“We came all the way from East Los Angeles and came here to support the Dodgers, man,” Randy Medina said.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves arrived at Globe Life Field for the NLCS in Arlington, so did their adoring fans.

“It’s really a privilege. I love this stadium and we’re lucky enough to get to go,” Will Carlisle said.

“I was first in line yesterday, so I can say I was the first fan in 2020 and the first fan at Globe Life Field,” said John Borovicka.

And while Arlington may be the location for Braves and Dodgers fanbases to collide, Texas Rangers fans are showing up to the new stadium for the first time as well.

“The stadium is sick and I went on a tour earlier, but to see all the Dodgers and Braves fans, no it’s my stadium, not theirs,” said Andrew Zahar.

Game one of the NLCS saw 10,700 fans walk through the doors to witness baseball history at Globe Life Field, which was originally scheduled to welcome fans March 31 for the Rangers opening day.

“They’ve been playing in front of cardboard cutouts. I’m just glad even if it’s not at full capacity that we can come,” says fan Hunter Kraus.

Fans will also return to Globe Life Field for the World Series.