The ACU Wildcats are playing really well right now in the Western Athletic Conference play.

They lost their first series of the season in the WAC, but since that tough start, the Wildcats are a sizzling 7-2.

Abigail Farler’s team is coming off taking two out of three on the road from Sam Houston State.

The Wildcats are looking good, and Farler liked what she saw from them this weekend.

Farler said, “Yeah I’m really happy, we came out with a lot of energy and I think that set the tone in the first game. Scoring 12 runs and just putting it on with a lot of offensive production, it was awesome. It was just, they came out ready to compete, they came out really confident. Um, Callie had some monster home runs and that was fun to see from her as well. But it was a great weekend for us, I would’ve liked to put the last one in the “W” column. We had an opportunity, they scored three runs on one hit in that inning. So we had some free passes and defensive miscues that they really took advantage of. Overall, our ability to fight back and stay in the ballgame until the very last out, I was proud of.”

ACU is playing a non-conference series this weekend against Texas A&M in College Station.

The Aggies are just 2-7 in SEC play, but they are 3-0 against other WAC schools.

The series starts on Friday at 6 p.m.