Farrar and team work lead Wylie to second round of playoffs

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs continue the Class 5A playoffs this week, and pitcher Reese Farrar is one of the reasons.

The sophomore made the most of her first playoff appearance with a no-hitter in Game One against Amarillo High and followed that with another victory over the Lady Sandies in the second game.

It was an unreal performance, but Farrar says her teammates were a huge help.

Reece Farrar said, “I really wanna give all the credit to my team, because I know I couldn’t have done it without them, because all the runs that we scored early on and the motivation and confidence they gave me to know my team had my back during the whole game.”

Ryleigh Whitehead said, “I definitely think we just played as a team and we kept the same attitude throughout the games and we were definitely playing together.”

Head coach Heather Collier said, “We prepared, found out what we could to be the best matchup against our opponent and the girls went out and executed. They were relaxed, they hit like we have all district, Reece was solid on the mound and our defense was solid.”

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are headed west for their Area series.

They take on El Paso El Dorado in Andrews on Friday at 5 p.m.

Game 2 is Saturday morning at 10 a.m.