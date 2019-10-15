Fast start fuels Cooper’s 7th straight win

Head Coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars improved to 3-0 in district and 7-0 on the season.

It’s just the seventh time in school history the Cougars started the season with seven straight wins.

Cooper came out of the gates fast against Palo Duro and established a pace of play that was too fast for the Dons to handle.

Cooper scored the first 28 points and didn’t look back.

Roan said, “I thougtht that was extremely important. We talked about it through out the week. We wanted to go out there and start fast and try to get up. I was real pleased with the way we were able to do that. Offense was putting the ball in the end zone. The defense was doing a good job of getting it back to them. That start was real beneficial for us. We have a goal that offensively we score on our first possession. Defensively, we want to force the opponent to give up the ball in the first possession of each half. It creates momentum for our team, for our players. We want to start fast and finish strong.”

Cooper is headed up to Amarillo on Friday night to take on Caprock.

The Longhorns are undefeated in district, too. That game starts at 7:30 p.m.