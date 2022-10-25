Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars dominated Plainview on Friday night to improve their record in District 2-5A Division II to 2-1.

The Cougars offense looked good from start to finish.

They jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back.

Cooper racked up 477 total yards against the Bulldogs.

Every team wants to take command early in a game, and Cooper did that against Plainview.

Roan said, “I think that’s very important for our success and what we want to do. We want to jump on them and get momentum early, right off the bat. We were able to get a stop on the first series. That’s one of our goals, and then our offense was able to go get points. We were able to get momentum on our side, and I thought we were able to keep it, especially in the first half. I thought the start we got off to was good. Our kids were working and feeding off of each other both offensively and defensively. I was real proud of our guys and proud of our program and real pleased to see the way we started and continue the momentum through the second half.”

Cooper is back at home for the final time in the regular season on Friday night.

They host the Lubbock High Westerners at Shotwell Stadium.

It’s the second week in a row for Lubbock to come to the Key City.