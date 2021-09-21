Fast start was key to Abilene High’s victory over Grand Prairie

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off an impressive non-district victory over Grand Prairie.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime, and then hung on for a 35-28 victory.

The fast start made all the difference in the game, and coach Fullen was happy to see the way his guys came out of the gates.

Fullen said, “We got to a fast start. We played good football early. The first half was really good. Our deal is, we’ve got to maintain intensity for four quarters. We had a long halftime. I wish we hadn’t had halftime, but you got to have it. That’s a good deal for us because, I was telling them, once you get into district, every game is going to be like this. You want every game to be like this. You want to have a chance inthe fourth quarter to win the game or be winning the game and hang on. For two weeks in a row, we’ve done that. I think it’s going to help our kids when we enter district play.”

The Eagles are headed into District 2-6A play on a hot streak with back to back wins.

They open up with a road game at Ratliff Stadium against Odessa Permian.