The Wylie Bulldogs continued to shine in Week 2 with a dominant 30-0 victory over Lubbock Monterey.

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start for the second week in a row.

They scored 30 points in the first half in Week 1, and they jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half against the Plainsmen.

Every team wants a fast start, and the Bulldogs say it helps them set the tone on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Clay Martin said, “I think it’s a lot of credit to the kids for being able to ready to execute right from the get go. They worked really hard, playing with tempo and being a team that can execute.”

Landry Carlton said, “We’re a great team this year, definitely. We’ve been putting in the work all year, so it’s finally paying off and we are getting to see that. It goes all the way back to the offseason. We’ve all been working together for almost a year now and gotten really good.”

Martin added, “There are a lot of things and a lot of emotions going in a high school football game, and being able to execute and have poise and be able to believe in each other, I think helps a lot when you are in those situations.”

The Bulldogs are 2-0 with two road wins.

They are finally scheduled to play a home game this week against Lubbock Cooper.

That game starts at 7 p.m.