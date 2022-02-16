Perhaps you’ve been on a team with siblings on it.

The Cisco boys basketball team goes a bit beyond that with a father-son duo.

The Hearne family is a name that’s been around the Lobo program for quite sometime.

Kevin Hearne said, “Yeah so it’s real difficult to coach your son. Dawson is my youngest son of three so I’ve had some experience. I’d like to say I’m a little better with Dawson. But, um, the fine line it is between being a coach and being a dad and the expectations you have of him as a player but also as a young man. So it really has been both a struggle and a joy to coach your sons and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But it’s just a special bond that we have and a special time and grateful for the time we’ve had.”

Dawson Hearne said, “It’s pretty special to have my dad coach me. He’s definitely really hard on me and all my teammates. It’s just something you get used to. He’s the best. If you’re not playing good, he’ll let you know. But he always tries to get you to play your best and get effort out of you.”

Dawson is savoring his last ride with his dad to the playoffs and gives credit to him for getting them this far his entire high school career.

Dawson added, “It’s the last time playing basketball so just gonna try to make the most of it with my friends and my dad and see how far we can go this year.”

The playoffs are next for the Hearne’s and the Loboes.

They went to regional finals last year.