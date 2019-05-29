FCA All-Star Festival coming June 5-8

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 29, 2019 - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Week will begin on June 5th and 6th as students arrive in Abilene, Brownwood and San Angelo.

The games will be played in these three locations beginning on June 7th, 2019.

Senior athletes selected from all over the Big Country area will compete in these matchups.

Tickets will be available at each site - $5.00 per game. An all-game pass can also be purchased for $18.00.

(SAN ANGELO, TEXAS)

June 7th

Softball – Mayer Field – Angelo State University - San Angelo, TX – 11:00 AM

Baseball – First Community Field – Angelo State University – San Angelo, TX – 6:00 PM

(ABILENE, TEXAS)

June 8th

Volleyball - Wylie High School - Abilene, TX - noon

20th Annual All-Star Football Classic - Shotwell Stadium – Abilene, TX - 7:00 PM

(BROWNWOOD, TEXAS)

June 8th

Women's Basketball – Brownwood Coliseum – Brownwood, TX – 4:00 PM

Men's Basketball – Brownwood Coliseum – Brownwood, TX – 6:00 PM

MEDIA AVAILABILITY – ALL STAR WEEK

San Angelo –Game times at ASU

Abilene –Wylie High School/ June 5th at 1:15

Brownwood –Brownwood High School/ June 6th at 2:00

(Sponsors will be recognized before the games, special awards will be given at half time of football and basketball games, and awards will be presented after the softball and baseball games)

KTAB TV will be broadcasting the football game live. It will also be available on 98.1 the Ticket or online at 98theticket.com. All games will be streamed on Big Country Home Page. Boys' basketball will be available after the football game.

