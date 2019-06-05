FCA All-Star Festival: Duncan Bacon

June 4, 2019 - The FCA All-Star basketball games are coming up on Saturday down in Brownwood.

Former Wylie Bulldog Duncan Bacon is one of the area kids playing in the boys game, and he's proud to represent his school one last timef in this weekend's festival.

Duncan Bacon said, "It's a huge honor to represent your school, especially after you've already hung up your school's jersey. To just get out there one last time and represent your school is great. I really think it's cool for me to get to play with different people, especially from different schools, different levels of play. Just getting to become closer with guys that I haven't played with or met, or normally would meet. It's been a big part, even in junior high we have FCA and it's been a huge part to be a part of. Just to grow closer with different athletes especially in my walk with Christ. My goal was to really grow closer with the younger guys and really be a leader this year, and be the best person not only on the court but off the court. I think that was my biggest deal and what I wanted to lead behind is that I wanted to be a good person on the court but I wanted to be an even better person off the court."

The boys and girls basketball games are this Saturday down in Brownwood.

The girls get things started at 4 p.m.

The boys game starts at 6 p.m.

You can see both games live on Bigcountryhomepage.com.