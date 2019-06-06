FCA All-Star Festival: Dylan Frazier

Dylan Frazier talks about playing in the FCA All-Star Festival this weekend.

Frazier said, “It’s going to be pretty cool, I mean we come out here every day, we’re with the same guys, love these guys to death so that’s going to be pretty cool to go out there and play with guys you never really get to see that much, you don’t play against them, we’re going to get to play against kids that are at 6A’s and 5A’s so that’s going to be pretty cool.

I think it’s going to be pretty fun, I’ve had some friends that have been through it, they say it’s a pretty cool deal.

I was very honored to be able to participate in it, getting to enjoy the fellowship of other athletes, just the whole thing.

Getting to play the game we got picked for, that’s going to be pretty cool to participate in too. I’m really looking forward to it, just getting to be with all those guys and playing for the man upstairs, that’s going to be pretty cool.

Just come out here and have fun with whatever you do, just give everything 100%, get to play the games that you love.

I definitely hope to leave a good legacy behind of whatever it was, football or basketball or baseball, but whatever they do, do it 100%.”

The FCA All-Star Baseball game is the second of the day down in San Angelo on Saturday. It starts at 6 p.m, and you can watch it on Bigcountryhomepage.com.