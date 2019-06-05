FCA All-Star Festival: Haven Williams

June 4, 2019 - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festival starts this week.

The Softball game is down in San Angelo, and Clyde's Haven Williams is one of the players in that game.

She is really looking forward to playing the game one last time.

Haven Williams said, "My first thought was, me? Really? Wow! That's great! I was very excited. The main feeling was just honored. Honored that my coach would nominate me for that and that I would get to have this experience. Knowing that my hard work has paid off and I get to participate in this fun game. I definitely think that it's going to feel weird, playing again for the last time, but I'm also kind of excited that I get to play with girls from the surrounding area that are great athletes. I'm just very blessed. For the week of it I'm pretty excited for the bonding that's going to take place, and I'm excited for the spiritual part of it as well. I feel like with my coaches, they've set me up and really guided me so I was very thankful for that. I'm very excited that I'll get to play with these girls, get to know them with the bonding experience again. The legacy I hope to leave behind would definitely be leadership. Telling and showing these girls that it's okay to be a leader and step out there, use your voice, impact others, even your rivals, as well as maintain good sportsmanship."

The softball game in the FCA All-Star Festival is the first event this weekend.

The game starts at 11 a.m. on Friday in San Angelo.

You can watch it live on Bigcountryhomepage.com.