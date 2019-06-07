FCA All-Star Festival: Libby Tutt

June 6, 2019 - Former Jim Ned Lady Indian Libby Tutt talks about playing in the FCA All-Star Festival basketball game this weekend.

Tutt said, "I was super honored to get picked, both of my sisters played in it, they're a lot older than me, so it was really cool to be selected because I know they have to go through a lot of kids. They have a lot of good athletes to go through so it's just really cool to be selected. I'm kind of excited for just being there. My other teammate Jenna is going to be there, so we're going to be hanging out with people we've played basketball against our whole lives. I think it'll be a fun experience, I don't know what to expect, but I think it's going to be an awesome experience. At FCA, we had meetings for the athletes at Jim Ned, we would do pizza and stuff, talk about God, it was just a really cool thing for all of us to grow together as athletes. Even if you weren't an athlete, you could go, it wasn't like mandatory that you had to show that you were an athlete. I just hope that I've left that it doesn't matter how good you are, you just have to be a good leader and show people that you don't have to be all talk, be all this and that, you just have to go out there and play and just be a good leader to the younger ones. I just hope I've left that at Jim Ned."

The basketball games are being played down in Brownwood on Saturday.

The girls get the day started at 4 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The boys tip at 6 p.m.

You can see all of the games on Bigcountryhomepage.com.

