FCA announces coaches for 2020 All-Star Festival

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes expresses congratulations and gratitude to the 36 area coaches selected to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival.

This year’s FCA All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 7-13 in four different Big Country cities. It will feature more than 300 of the area’s top student-athletes participating in one of seven sports: football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

The 2020 FCA All-Star Festival coaches chosen to serve include:

FOOTBALL Blue Team: Sammy Burnett (Brownwood), John Contrucci (Junction), Gary Moses (Cross Plains), Aaron Roan (Abilene Cooper), Tyler Tabor (Blanket), Luke Harrison (Clack Middle School, AISD) Red Team: James Morton (Eastland), Scott Campbell (Clyde), Sterling Doty (Stephenville), Jody Guy (Olney), Marvin Wilson (Ballinger), Josh Gillespie (Wylie West Middle School, WISD)

VOLLEYBALL North: Mitzi Bell (Sweetwater), Paige Hauger (Newcastle), Doug Hampton (Craig Middle School, AISD) South: Robynn Jones (Wall), Megan Rausch (Abilene Wylie), Cassie Dowdy (Madison Middle School, AISD)

MEN’S BASKETBALL North: John Barnes (Three Way), Doug Galyean (Eastland) South: Matt Preston (Hawley), Rocky Rawls (Bronte)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL North: Shella Arnwine (Roscoe), Karon Martinson (Throckmorton) South: Mykia Anderson (Cross Plains), Britney Helton (Dublin)

SOFTBALL North: Adam Arrington (Graham), Jim Reese (Abilene High) South: Jennifer Lynn (Brownwood), Kayla Matthews (San Angelo Central)

BASEBALL North: David Fairchild (Albany), Shane Stewart (Snyder) South: Rocky Bernal (Brady), Ryan Lewis (Jim Ned)

GOLF Boys Coach: Bill Culverhouse (Eastland) Girls Coach: Laura Martin (Brownwood) -more-

The Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival schedule of events includes: • Sunday, February 16: the FCA All-Star player selection reveal, 2:00 p.m. at Beltway Church south campus in Abilene

• Sunday, May 3: the FCA All-Star Induction and Awards Banquet, 4:00 p.m. at the Abilene Civic Center

• Sunday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 9: the inaugural Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament on the Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland.

• Friday, June 12: the 7th annual FCA All-Star softball and baseball games at Angelo State University in San Angelo, presented by 1st Community Federal Credit Union • Saturday, June 13: the 12th annual All-Star women’s basketball game and the 8th annual All-Star men’s basketball game at the Brownwood Coliseum, both presented by Abilene Bone and Joint

• Saturday, June 13: the 8th annual FCA All-Star volleyball game at the Abilene Wylie High School gym, presented by Abilene Regional Medical Center

• Saturday, June 13: the 21st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene, presented by the Myrle Greathouse Foundation

FCA extends special thanks to the Big Country Chevy Dealers who support the All-Star Festival: Greg Bruner and Cory Howard, Bruner Auto Group in Brownwood; Mark and Hunter Hanner, Hanner Chevrolet in Baird; Larry Hall, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Abilene; Mitch Hall and John Speer, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Anson; Sam and Bailey Toliver in Haskell.

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes serves communities spread across a 37-county area including Abilene, the Concho Valley, the Brownwood area and Cross Timbers/Stephenville area.