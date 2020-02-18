FCA releases names of all 320 athletes in the 2020 All-Star Festival

More than 320 of the area’s top athletes representing 71 high schools have been selected to participate in the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival.

The 21st annual All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 7-13 in four different Big Country cities and includes football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

The area athletes selected to participate in the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival include:



FOOTBALL Red Team: Devon Cosby (Abilene Cooper), Dylon Davis (Abilene Cooper), Colton Grimes (Abilene Cooper), Michael Bartlett (Abilene High), Colby Ernst (Abilene High), Jorge Hernandez (Abilene High), Colton Wilson (Abilene High), Tyler Beard (Albany), Drew Hagler (Anson), Max Dayton (Baird), Cooper Bean (Ballinger), Owen Woodward (Breckenridge), Dalton Kidd (Clyde), Austin Schoonmaker (Clyde), Jerrid Tennison (Clyde), Kirk Bellomy (DeLeon), Colten Couch (Dublin), Hagen Huffman (Dublin), Cy Wing (Dublin), Timmy Smithson (Early), Dillon Broyles (Eastland), Erick Pierce (Eden), Charles Mowles (Gordon), Bryce Hernandez (Graham), Jevon Williams (Hamlin), Logan Burson (Haskell), Justin Howeth (Hawley), Colton Marshall (Hawley), Colton Strickland (Hawley), Kreek James (Irion County), Kade Kimmel (Jim Ned), JD Brice (Newcastle), Gabe Garza (Olney), Michael Lewis (Ranger), Johnny Espinosa (San Angelo Lake View), Jacobi Campos (Sanderson), Caden Cowan (Stephenville), Daniel Luna (Stephenville), Cole Stanley (Stephenville), Quentin Walker (Stephenville), Nathaniel Fedor (Wall), Joe Walker (Wall), Cason Hanna (Wylie), Jackson Smith (Wylie), Hudson White (Wylie)

Blue Team: Daelin Campos (Abilene Cooper), LaDainian Diaz (Abilene Cooper), Aeneas Favors (Abilene Cooper), Gage McVey (Abilene Cooper), D’Anthony Franklin (Abilene High), Khalil Spivey (Abilene High), Phillip Tellez (Abilene High), Blain Kayga (Albany), Ben West (Albany), Rowdy Bradley (Aspermont), Walker Bauer (Brady), Tyler Williford (Brookesmith), Rowdee Gregory (Brownwood), Drew Huff (Brownwood), Reece Rodgers (Brownwood), Zach Strong (Brownwood), Cooper Swanzy (Brownwood), Dax Brunson (Cisco), Jeron Conine (Comanche), Caleb Hernandez (Cross Plains), Emiliano Hernandez (Eldorado), Jaxon Wootton (Goldthwaite), Cesar Montleongo (Gorman), Austin Lozano (Hamlin), Anthony Coy (Ira), Tye Scogin (Jayton), Dylan Martin (Jim Ned), Will Chapman (Junction), Michael Van Winkle (Junction), Klay Klaerner (Mason), Slone Stultz (Mason), Alan Guerrero (Menard), Lane Brice (Newcastle), Arnie Hernandez (San Angelo TLCA), Cole Bryant (San Saba), Jett Hibler (San Saba), Eli Salinas (San Saba), Wilson Johnson (Sonora), D’Marcus Barber (Stamford), Trace Price (Stamford), Caleb Smith (Stephenville), Andres Neri (Sweetwater), Stuart Bumann (Wall), Hunter Duggan (Winters)

VOLLEYBALL North Team: Skylar England (Abilene High), Taylor Scott (Albany), Trinity Galloway (Big Spring), Kenzie Rodriques (Big Spring), Madison Stanley (Breckenridge), Megan Latham (Clyde), Hannah Jordan (Eastland), Lilli Brockway (Graham), Chloe Menard (Graham), K’Lynn O’Shields (Hawley), Hannah Manos (Newcastle), Karlee Easterling (Stephenville), Gabie Lucero (Stephenville), Aubreyanna Ziegler (Stephenville), Elli Lehnert (Sweetwater)

South Team: Ellis McMillon (Abilene Cooper), Katie Pogue (Abilene Cooper), Searra Powell (Bronte), Aleyia Cotton (Brownwood), Kylea DeLaTorre (DeLeon), Trinity Tomlinson (Early), Jesslyn Payne (Jim Ned), BraeLynn Harris (Sonora), Alyssa Robles (Veribest), Candra Barnett (Wall), Lauren Scherr (Wall), Chesney Baker (Water Valley), Madison Burden (Wylie), Keetyn Davis (Wylie), Pierson Sanders (Wylie)



WOMEN’S BASKETBALL North Team: Destiny Potts (Abilene High), Jaleigh Morales (Albany), Aaliyah Miller (Aspermont), Landri Edgar (Cisco), Lainey Burleson (Clyde), Caitlyn Corley (Coahoma), Macy McGaha (Eastland), Anna Masonheimer (Eula), Cammi Teplicek (Graham), Makia Gonzales (Hermleigh), Madison Pearson (Huckabay), Kaydi Pursley (Merkel), Natalee James (Snyder), Mikayla Diaz (Stephenville), Kaylie Green (Throckmorton)

South Team: Kyra Smith (Bangs), Katie Harris (Brookesmith), Laramie Nelson (Brookesmith), Hadley Monroe (Brownwood), Matyha Thompson (Brownwood), Macee Steigleder (Cross Plains), Taylor Mahan (De Leon), Jordyn Ricks (Dublin), Callie Jernigan (Goldthwaite), Rachel Snider (Gorman), Brooke Galvin (Jim Ned), Kylee Eckermann (San Saba), Micki Mead (Sterling City), Karis Christian (Wylie), Bailey Roberts (Wylie), Grace Steadman (Wylie)



MEN’S BASKETBALL North Team: Joseph Escobedo (Abilene High), Devyan Wilkins (Abilene High), Rylan Rogers (Baird), Aaryn Medina (Breckenridge), Gerardo Palacios (Breckenridge), Gibson Hearne (Cisco), Matthew Moreno (Eastland), Peyton Rohan (Eastland), Zane Riffe (Forsan), Nathan Goodwin (Ira), Slade Stone (Merkel), Jayden Samaniego (Snyder), Austin Brewer (Stamford), Skylar Stilwell (Stephenville), Kei Griffin (Sweetwater)

South Team: Joshua Henry (Abilene Cooper), Adrian Anene (Ballinger), Ty Walker (Brady), John Wilhelm (Brownwood), Azul Salinas (Christoval), Jordan Mullin (Dublin), Brent Grooms (Early), Jaron Reynolds (Hawley), Dawson Sparks (Irion County), Kyle Montoya (Mason), Jesse Greer (San Angelo Lake View), Abel Martinez (San Saba), Lex Dusek (Wall), Payton Brooks (Wylie), Shayden Payne (Wylie)



SOFTBALL North Team: Hannah Lopez (Abilene High), Alyssa Washington (Abilene High), Aubrey Moon (Albany), Madison Daniels (Big Spring) Amber Martinez (Big Spring), Sidney Durham (Breckenridge), Molly Orsagh (Cisco), Peyton Lee (Clyde), Kaitlyn Turner (Clyde), Macee Grant (Coahoma), Bailey Browning (Eastland), Brynna Foster (Eastland), Alex Husen (Graham), Emma Southerland (Graham), Caitlin Crow (Hawley), Maddy Green (Olney), Jamie Allgood (Ranger), Margaret Watson (Stephenville)

South Team: Keiana Kemp (Abilene Cooper), Elyssa Korn-Flores (Ballinger), Ashlynn Patteson (Brownwood), Aubrie Harris (Brownwood), Vikki Lopez (Comanche), Chloe Williams (Comanche), Cameron Davidson (Dublin), Jackie Covarrubiaz (Eldorado), Kelsie Guthery (Gorman), Chassity Beasley (Jim Ned), Laramie Hodges (Jim Ned), Nadia Menchaca (Junction), Tycie Lange (Miles), Haylie Mitchell (San Angelo Central), Mya Vasquez (San Angelo Lake View), Isabel Vera (Wall), Bailey Buck (Wylie), Kaylee Philipp (Wylie)

BASEBALL North Team: Eric Abbe (Abilene High), Witt Holloway (Abilene High), Brendan Morris (Albany), Kyle Canada (Breckenridge), Kooper Shook (Breckenridge), Camden Nichols (Cisco), Christian Deal (Clyde), Alex Gonzales (Eastland), Koby Compton (Haskell), Tate Thompson (Hawley), Karson Valentine (Ira), Carter Hernandez (Ranger), Ryan Rodriguez (Snyder), Josh Mueller (Stamford), J.R. Haile (Stephenville), Antonio Heredia (Sweetwater), Elijah Reyes (Sweetwater)

South Team: Brody Stanford (Abilene Cooper), Jacob Hummel (Abilene Cooper), D.J. Cavazos (Ballinger), Eliazar Carbajal (Bangs), Gonzalo Morales (Brady), Jakob Dorsett (Brownwood), Landon Harris (Brownwood), Harvey Constancio (Comanche), Griffin Pickett (Dublin), Cesar Garcia (Eldorado), Conner Leifeste (Mason), Jalen Johnston (San Angelo Central), Ryan Avalos (San Angelo Lake View), Colton Diebitsch (Wall), Caleb Heuertz (Wall), Luke Young (Wall), Tyler Martin (Wylie), Austin Petree (Wylie)



GOLF Women: Sarah Atchison (Abilene Cooper), Rylee Myers (Brady), Abby Burks (Brownwood), Taylor Ancheta (Clyde), Braelyn Bevel (Haskell), Krislyn Tatum (Haskell), Analyse Castro (San Angelo Lake View), Callie Gray (Olney), Allee Mainord (Stephenville), Kaylie Green (Throckmorton), Karlee Keeter (Throckmorton), Katelyn Riley (Throckmorton)

Men: Austin Adkins (Baird), Rowdy Nail (Baird), Carson Andrews (Clyde), Heath Owens (Clyde), Jaxon Sheppard (Clyde), Kasey Middleton (Comanche), Slade Gooden (DeLeon), Austin Baugh (Dublin), Dakota Carson (Eula), Rance House (Goldthwaite), Cutter Medford (Haskell), Garrett Waggoner (Haskell), Ricky Soto (Hawley), Brad Gryder (Irion County), Kade Smith (Jim Ned), Christian Sanchez-Davila (Loraine), Riley Moore (Lueders-Avoca), Denton Heller (Stephenville), Landon Leal (Throckmorton), Will Harris (Throckmorton), Kade Green (Winters), Nick Viola (Wylie)



CHEERLEADERS Alayna Koemel (Albany), Camilla Gonzalez (Ballinger), Remi Hoffman (Bangs), Mia Minjarez (Bronte), Alexis Dossey (Brownwood), Jessica Phariss (Brownwood), MaKenzie Gayle (Cisco), Avery Lewis (Cisco), Claira Brown (Clyde), Sydnee Leverich (Clyde), Cameron Jones (Eastland), Ashtyn Morrow (Eastland), Karis Shirley (Eastland), Larissa Hampton (Gorman), Vanessa Gonzales (Hamlin), Chyla Henry (Hamlin), Kourtney Gibson (Haskell), McKayla Olney (Hawley), Megan Schlueter (Jim Ned), Kinsey Sessums (Jim Ned), Jewel Schoppe (Junction), Bryanna Nickel (Newcastle), Marilu Waller (Paint Rock), Clarissa Jimenez (Reagan County), Madalyn Navarrette (Rule), Alexa Brockman (San Saba), Grace Reed (San Saba), Jillian Whitman (San Saba), Storey Gomez (Stamford), Kiley Holt (Veribest), Zoe Granzin (Wall), Abbie Gollihar (Wylie), Daniella Lintini (Wylie), Maggie Raughton (Wylie)



The Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival schedule of events includes: • Sunday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 9: the inaugural Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament on the Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland

• Friday, June 12: the 7th annual FCA All-Star softball and baseball games at Angelo State University in San Angelo, presented by 1st Community Federal Credit Union • Saturday, June 13: the 12th annual All-Star women’s basketball game and the 8th annual All-Star men’s basketball game at the Brownwood Coliseum, both presented by Abilene Bone and Joint

• Saturday, June 13: the 8th annual FCA All-Star volleyball game at the Abilene Wylie High School gym, presented by Abilene Regional Medical Center

• Saturday, June 13: the 21st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene, presented by the Myrle Greathouse Foundation

FCA extends special thanks to the Big Country Chevy Dealers who support the All-Star Festival: Greg Bruner and Cory Howard, Bruner Auto Group in Brownwood; Mark and Hunter Hanner, Hanner Chevrolet in Baird; Larry Hall, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Abilene; Mitch Hall and John Speer, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Anson; Sam and Bailey Toliver in Haskell.

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes serves communities spread across a 37-county area including Abilene, the Concho Valley, the Brownwood area and Cross Timbers/Stephenville area.

For more information about Big Country FCA or to request an All-Star Media Guide, contact Andy Penney, Big Country FCA Area Director, at (806) 577-2537 or apenney@fca.org.