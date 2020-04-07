Ferguson discusses extra eligibility and his coaches

We asked McMurry athletic director Sam Ferguson several questions about the state of his athletic program during the global pandemic.

The NCAA is allowing all NCAA Division III seniors that play spring sports to come back for an extra year of eligibility.

Ferguson likes the decision, but Division III is a different animal because the students pay to go to college, so he doesn’t think it’s too feasible.

Ferguson said, “I’m really happy to know that our scholar athletes will have an extra year in the spring if their situation allows them to take advantage of that. The reality of many of our young men and women is they already have jobs. They already have plans. Not everybody is going to be able to take advantage of this, but that option is there, none the less. I’m really thankful that the NCAA provided that opportunity.”

He added that NCAA Division III is going to loose over $7-million dollars.

That is going to impact McMurry in postseason championships and NCAA grants.

What about the coaches?

They can’t coach their game right now, at least not face to face.

We asked Ferguson how his coaches are handling this interuption of normalcy.

He said they are handling it the way coaches handle everything.

Ferguson said, “They’re used to game situations where momentum shifts and a change is needed to be made, so I’ve seen them respond to this situation similarly. They’re not able to meet with their team face to face, but I’m hearing a lot about virtual meetings. I’m seeing a lot of creative things happening on social media. I’m really proud of the way our staff has responded to this health crisis.”

As far as fall sports go, Ferguson said he is optimistic. He is looking forward to getting the student athletes back on campus and playing games.