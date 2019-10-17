Final retractable roof truss in place at Globe Life Field

The final retractable roof truss was lifted into place this morning, completing the retractable roof truss lifts on the 5.5 acre roof at Globe Life Field. The final section of the fifth operable roof truss weighs 1.25 million pounds.

The entire fifth truss, from rail support to rail support, weighs approximately 3.4 million pounds.

The total steel weight of the entire operable roof structure is approximately 9,600 tons.

Construction of Globe Life Field is 80% complete.

The work is being overseen by Manhattan Construction Company, the Construction Manager of the project.

The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark, which will be located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington, will include a retractable roof for climate control and shelter for fans during the hot summer months.

Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.

HKS is the design architect for the project.