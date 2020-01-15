Fink and Anthony named FCS ADA Academic All-Stars

ABILENE – The academic accolades continue to roll in for Abilene Christian football as late last week the FCS Athletic Directors Association (FCS ADA) named senior wide receiver Josh Fink and junior quarterback Luke Anthony to its 2019 Academic All-Star Team.

Fink, who graduated last semester with a 3.81 GPA in financial management, additionally was revealed as one of 10 finalists for a postgraduate scholarship along with Ben Ellefson (North Dakota State University), Tom Flacco (Towson University), Ezra Gray (Alabama State University), Brogan McPartland (Harvard), Dante Olson (Montana) Alex Pechin (Bucknell) Adam Trautman (Dayton), Andre Walker (Houston Baptist) and Chris Zirkle (Northwestern State).

Anthony is a finance major with a 3.97 GPA, and this season he passed for 2,525 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 63.1 completion percentage was the fifth highest among Southland quarterbacks and 22nd within the FCS.

Fink was a top-10 Southland Conference receiver with 822 receiving yards, 74.7 receiving yards and 5.7 receptions per game. He additionally averaged 13.05 yards per reception with five receiving touchdowns.

“Each school was allowed a maximum of two nominees, so it’s awesome to see both Luke and Josh on this list alongside guys from Harvard, Dartmouth and Princeton,” said head coach Adam Dorrel. “I couldn’t be more proud of the two of them, and our academic team here also is doing an awesome job helping all our student-athletes succeed.”

The Wildcat football program once again triumphed academically during the 2019 fall term, finishing with a 3.01 team GPA. Fink and junior linebacker Jack Gibbens were honored as Academic All-Americas, while they Anthony and offensive lineman Kade Parmelly all the made the Academic All-District Team. Southland Conference All-Academic honors went to the aforementioned quartet in addition to senior cornerback Adonis Davis.

Football players from all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent (50%) of the games played at their designated position.

Additionally, from the 2019 Academic All-Star Team, ten finalists were selected for the 19th Annual FCS ADA $5,000 Postgraduate Scholarship. Two student-athletes will receive postgraduate scholarships during the Association’s annual membership meeting held in conjunction with the 2020 NACDA Convention, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A special Review Committee of FCS athletics directors was responsible for selecting the 2019 All-Star Team and FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship finalists. This year’s Review Committee consisted of: Kent Haslam, University of Montana (Chair); Ashley Robinson, Jackson State University; Nicki Moore, Colgate University; Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois University; Bill Smith, Bryant University.

About the FCS ADA: Now in its 26th year, the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to enhance Football Championship Subdivision football. For more information on the FCS ADA, please visit www.fcsada.com. The FCS ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 55th year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.