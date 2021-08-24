First three games being in Abilene should help 2021 Cooper squad

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his Cougars are set to start the 2021 season at home this week against Keller.

The Cougars are going to get used to playing in Abilene early in the season.

They play every one of their non-district games inside the city limits.

This week, they host Keller. They play Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown, and go to Wylie for the Southtown Showdown.

It’s a great way to get the new guys plugged in.

Roan said, “I think it’s awesome for us and our community to have three games here in town to help us for district play. That’s what the first three games for us of non-district play are about, getting better and getting ready for when it really counts with district starts. That’s when we really want to see growth each week and some familiarity when we are able to play here in Abilene. That routine and those sorts of things we are looking forward to.”

Cooper’s first game is against Keller.

The Cougars are 3-2 against the Indians in the last five years.