National Signing Day was covered with ice on Wednesday, so it postponed most of the area’s signing ceremonies.

This is until Friday.

Five Abilene High football players celebrate today in the turf room behind the fieldhouse.

Jayson Henley is headed south to play for Angelo State. He is joined in San Angelo with the Rams by Kwame Collins.

Noah Hatcher is now a rival to his former teammates because he signed to play his college football at Midwestern State.

Kenneth Johnson and Timothy Outlaw are staying in town. Johnson committed to play for Jordan Neal at McMurry. Outlaw is staying on the northside of town and is headed to Hardin-Simmons