Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10.

The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday.

Class 2A Division I features three area teams in the Top 10. Hawley is second. Cisco is eighth. Coleman is tenth this week.

The Albany Lions are the only Big Country team in the Class 2A Division II top ten. Denney Faith’s Lions are third. Faith has 338 career wins in Albany. He needs just three more wins to move up to sixth in all-time wins. Faith already holds the record for most wins at one school.