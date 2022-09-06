Five Big Country schools are in mentioned in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 10.

The Brownwood Lions are the biggest movers. They jumped from number thirty to number six after beating Marble Falls in Week 2, 55-16. Brownwood is now 1-1 on the season.

Class 2A is where we find most of the area schools this week.

Hawley remains second in the Class 2A Division I ratings this week. They go on the road this week to play Eastland. Coleman moves up a spot to fifth in Division I. The Cisco Loboes are right behind the Bluecats at number six this week. Coleman is at home to play Brady, and Cisco visits Breckenridge.

The Albany Lions are the only Big Country school in the Harris Ratings Top 10 in Class 2A Division II this week. They are still the top ranked team in the state, and Denney Faith’s team goes to Seymour for their Week 3 contest.

Harris Ratings Top 10

Class 4A Div. I

6)Brownwood

Class 2A Div. I

2)Hawley

5)Coleman

6)Cisco

Class 2A Div. II

1)Albany