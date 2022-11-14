There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason.

Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week.

Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I.

Hawley leads a contingent of three Big Country teams in the Class 2A Division I. They are second. Cisco is eighth and Coleman is tenth.

The Albany Lions are the lone area team mentioned by Harris in the Class 3A Division II ratings. Denney Faith’s team is third in the state.

CLASS 4A DIV. I

10)Brownwood

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley

8)Cisco

10)Coleman

CLASS 2A DIV. II

3)Albany