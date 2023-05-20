ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Wylie Bulldogs, Hawley Bearcats, Albany Lions, Stamford Lady Bulldogs and May Tigers won their series Saturday to move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Abilene High, Stamford and Gorman baseball teams as well as Colorado City’s softball team seasons come to an end.

Baseball scores:

Wylie 4

Lubbock Monterey 3

Wylie sweeps the series and moves on to play Argyle in the next round.

Game 2:

Abilene High 0

Lubbock Cooper 11 (5 innings)

Game 3:

Abilene High 0

Lubbock Cooper 8

Abilene High’s season comes to an end after Lubbock Cooper takes the doubleheader on Saturday.

Hawley 11

Stamford 7

Hawley sweeps the series and moves on to play Ropes, Stamford’s season comes to an end.

Albany 7

Hamilton 0

Albany sweeps the series and moves on to play New Home.

Game 2:

Gorman 2

May 10

Game 3:

Gorman 8

May 13

May fell to Gorman in game one, 7-4. The Tigers came back Saturday to force a doubleheader and win the series. May moves on to play Nazareth, Gorman’s season comes to an end.

Softball:

Stamford 13

Colorado City 2

Stamford sweeps the series and moves on to play Forsan, Colorado City’s season comes to an end.