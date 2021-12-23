Five Dallas Cowboys make 2021 Pro Bowl roster

FRISCO (Silver Star Nation) — The rosters for the National Football League 2021 Pro Bowl were released Wednesday night, December 22, and five Dallas Cowboys were on the roster for the NFC.

Only three teams had more players selected for the Pro Bowl than Dallas. The Indianapolis Colts had 7 players make the Pro Bowl, and the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs each had 6 players on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Dallas was among five teams with five players named to the Pro Bowl roster, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns.

Six teams didn’t have a player make it to the Pro Bowl — the New York Jets, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texas.

For the Dallas Cowboys, the five players named to the Pro Bowl roster should come as no shock. And to kick the list off…

Zach Martin – Right Guard Martin’s inclusion on a Pro Bowl roster has almost been a given since his entry into the NFL in 2014. Since being drafted, Martin has been named to the Pro Bowl every year he’s played, except the 2020 season, which was marred by injury for him. Perhaps even more impressive, since entering the league in 2014, Martin has committed only 6 holding penalties. Martin is the foundation of the Cowboys’ offensive line group and leads the team tasked with defending their franchise quarterback. Martin is consistenly rated as the top guard in the entire NFL, has been named an NFL All-Pro four times and is a member of the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Team.

Tyron Smith – Left Tackle Despite being plagued by injuries this sesaon, left tackle Tyron Smith’s reputation as one of the best offensive lineman in the entire league was enough to earn him a nod from the players for the eighth season. Only five other Dallas Cowboys have made the Pro Bowl as many times as Tyron Smith, and four of them are in the NFL Hall of Fame, the lone exception is the not-yet-eligible Jason Witten. Smith is such a force protecting the blindside of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. His presence is always felt on the offensive line, as is the lack thereof. When healthy, he’s arguably the best left tackle in the NFL.

Micah Parsons – Linebacker Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is the likely frontrunner to win Defensive Rookie Of The Year and is making a strong case for Defensive Player Of The Year as well. Parsons’ 12 sacks, the most among rookies, are currently good for seventh place in the league and set a new franchise record for sacks by a rookie, previously held by DeMarcus Ware. With three games remaining in the season, Parsons needs three more sacks to break the NFL record for sacks in a season by a rookie, held by Jevon Kearse since 1999 with 14.5 sacks. Parsons was among four rookies named to the Pro Bowl, alongside Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

Trevon Diggs – Cornerback Cornerback Trevon Diggs, the second-year man from Alabama, is currently the league leader with 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. With Diggs as the key difference maker, the Dallas defense currently leads the league in total interceptions with 23 and interceptions returned for touchdowns with 4. Diggs needs just one more pick in the final three games of the season to tie the current franchise record held by Everson walls and become the first Dallas Cowboy in 40 years to end the season with 11 interceptions. Two more picks, and he holds the record outright. Diggs was among five players who received the most votes from fans, according to the NFL.