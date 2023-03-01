RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team had five players and coach Kendra Whitehead earn honors from the head coaches of the American Southwest Conference in their yearly postseason awards.

Senior forward Parris Parmer was named to the all-conference team for the second straight season. She averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She was also named to the all-defensive team.

Senior guard Paris Kiser was also named to the All-ASC first team for the second straight year after earning the honor at UTD last season. She leads the Cowgirls with 11.8 points per game.

Senior center Natasha Blizzard led the league with nine double-doubles and averaged 10.8 points and a league-best 9.7 rebounds per game. She was named to the second team.

Senior guard Samantha Tatum averages 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She was also named to the second team.

Senior forward She’Ray Wilson was named to the ASC all-defensive team as well.

Coach Kendra Whitehead was named the ASC coach of the year for the third time in her career.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Arieona Rosborough, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year – Melody Martinez, Sul Ross State

Newcomer of the Year – Lauren Fulenwider, UT Dallas

Defensive Player of the Year – Jordan Maxwell, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Mollie Dittmar, East Texas Baptist

Coach of the Year – Kendra Whitehead, Hardin-Simmons 3

3 Three-Time Coach of the Year