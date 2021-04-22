Five McMurry War Hawks earn women’s soccer all-conference honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Women’s Soccer had five players selected for American Southwest Conference postseason honors on Thursday, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Senior Sky Reynolds and juniors Meriah Sikora, Hallie Rutherford, Tagan Hansen and Ashland Hansen each earned all-conference honors for McMurry. Reynolds and Sikora are both three-time honorees – joining seven others in the ASC with this distinction. Ashland Hansen earns her second nomination, while Tagan Hansen and Rutherford are first-timers for ASC awards.

Reynolds headlines the War Hawks with a first team all-conference selection for the second year in a row. This season, Reynolds had two goals and two assists for six points. She had a goal and assist in the season-opening win over Concordia Texas, while also scoring in a win over Howard Payne. As a forward, she’s played at least 60 minutes each game and at least 70 in all but one game.

Sikora earns back-to-back second team all-conference honors this season and has been nominated for all-conference awards in each of her three seasons. The junior had seven appearances with six starts and played the full way in four games – including 110 minutes in an overtime draw at Sul Ross State. Sikora made history on March 30 by earning ASC Defensive Player of the Week. She is the only McMurry Women’s Soccer player to have won a weekly honor more than once.

A transfer from Southwestern University, Rutherford made a splash in her first ASC season with a team-best three goals and seven points, doing so on just 10 shots and seven shots on goal. Rutherford landed a spot on the all-conference third team. This is the second time Rutherford has won a conference-level award, as she was named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) all-tournament team as a freshman.

Tagan Hansen earns all-conference honors for the first time in her career, joining Rutherford on the third team. Battling back from an injury-riddled sophomore season in 2019, Tagan opened the Spring 2021 campaign with a goal in the season-opening win over Concordia Texas. She appeared in all eight games and started seven, ranking fifth on the team in minutes played.

Ashland Hansen, Tagan’s twin sister, earns an all-conference honorable mention for the second season in a row. Ashland played and started seven games, missing only six minutes of action in those seven games to rank third on the team in minutes at 644. She had one assist in a win over Howard Payne and tallied at least one shot in the final four games.

2020-21 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Maria Rico, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Kristin Burdick, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Peyton Guidry, UT Dallas

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Keely Fillman, UT Dallas

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Sofia Munoz, UT Dallas

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kayla Gable, Hardin-Simmons

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Sierra Foster, UT Dallas

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Peyton Guidry, UT Dallas

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Emily Blaettner, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Reagan Kappler, East Texas Baptist

Coach of the Year: Kristin Cox, East Texas Baptist

2 Two-Time Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year