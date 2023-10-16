ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High, Brownwood, Clyde, Hawley, and Albany are listed in the top ten in the Week 9 version of the Harris Ratings Top 25.

Abilene High remains the only one of the 11-man schools in Abilene in the Harris Ratings Top 25. The Eagles are down a spot to 10 this week.

The Brownwood Lions won last week, and they stay put in the tenth spot.

Clyde is the newest member of the top ten, and they moved up quick. The Bulldogs went from unranked in Week 7 to the tenth spot in Class 3A Division I heading into Week 9.

The Early Longhorns seem to have found their stride. They are back in the rankings in the 24th place in Class 3A Division II.

Hawley moves up a spot to ninth this week. They are joined in the Class 2A Division I rankings by Stamford in the twelfth spot, and DeLeon is 20th.

Albany continues to dominate the Class 2A Division I Top 25, and they are number one. Roscoe is 13th this week. The Plowboys and the Lions meet this week.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Division I

10)Abilene High

Class 4A Division I

10)Brownwood

Class 3A Division I

10)Clyde

Class 3A Division II

24)Early

Class 2A Division I

9)Hawley

12)Stamford

20)DeLeon

Class 2A Division II

1)Albany

13)Roscoe