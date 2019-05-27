Five Texas schools make NCAA Regionals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 27, 2019 - Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M, and Dallas Baptist have all made it to the Round of 64 in the College Baseball tournament.

Lubbock will be one of the 16 sites hosting a Regional in 2019.The Texas Tech Red (39-17) must pass the tests of 2nd seed Dallas Baptist (41-18), 3rd seed Florida of the SEC, and their opening matchup on Friday will be against Army.

The Baylor Bears secured a 2nd seed after a successful 2019 campaign in which they went 34-17. The Bears will be playing in a true road test during the Regionals as they will play in Los Angeles, home of top overall seed UCLA. They will open up the Regionals with 3rd seed LMU, and 4th seed Omaha rounds out the group.

After a surprising late run in the Big 12 tournament, the 32-26 TCU Horned Frogs are back in the mix as they secured a 3rd seed. They will play in the Fayetteville region, as #1 seed Arkansas plays host. TCU's opening matchup Friday is a rematch of the legendary Cheez-It Bowl with the CAL Bears. 4th seed Central Connecticut State rounds out the group.

37-21-1 Texas A&M secured a 2nd seed in Morgantown, hosted by Big 12 foe West Virginia. In addition to the Mountaineers is 3rd seed Duke, who A&M will face Friday, and 4th seed Fordham.