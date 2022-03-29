ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Football Head Coach Jordan Neal added the final puzzle piece to his coaching staff on Tuesday, officially announcing Julian Jean-Baptiste as the program’s defensive line coach.

Coach Jean-Baptiste has spent over a decade coaching high school football in the Houston area, with stops at Fort Bend Christian Academy, Grace Christian Academy, St. John XXIII College Preparatory, Westbury Christian, as well as his alma mater – St. Pius X High School.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Jean-Baptiste joining our McMurry Football Family as defensive line coach,” said Neal. “Coach Jean-Baptiste brings great experience as a former head coach and defensive coordinator, and he will bring great energy to our defensive line. Not only is he an excellent young football coach, but Coach Jean-Baptiste will align with our program priorities and values. He will enhance our family as a great role model for our players.”

Jean-Baptiste’s most recent stop was Fort Bend in Sugar Land, Texas, where he served as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. His head coaching experience came from Grace Christian Academy in Houston, where he also served as the dean of students for one season.

The newest assistant coach said he looks forward to transitioning his experience to the NCAA level.

“I am really excited to be a part of the War Hawk family,” said Jean-Baptiste. “I love what Coach Neal and his staff are building here at McMurry University. I’ve spent the last 10 years coaching Texas high school football and couldn’t be happier to be making the move to the college level. Football has been an integral part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I feel so blessed to be able to develop young men through the game I love.”

Jean-Baptiste completed his Bachelor’s at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) in August 2018 with a degree in Interpersonal Communications. The longtime Houston native now resides out West in Abilene.