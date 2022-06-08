This week football players from across the Big Country and the Concho Valley are bringing their talents and their faith to the Key City, to compete in the Greathouse FCA All-Star Classic.

“I’ve been in FCA since middle school and I love the people that are running it, and doing it. I just hope to learn a little more life and then football, but also learn a little bit of football, but a lot of life,” Abilene High’s Jayton Stucky.

For those who don’t have the opportunity to play at the college level, the FCA All-Star Festival gives these recent high school graduates the chance to suit up, play the game they love, and represent their home towns one final time.

“My community is behind me and it’s a great feeling. It’s exciting. One last chance to put on these pads and helmet on, and go see what you can do on that field,” said Roscoe’s Antonio Aguayo.

“It’s a good feeling standing here at home and it’s just a great experience to have some people pour some love and some wisdom into us, and it’s just going to be a great time to play some football one more time with some of these guys, and just come out here and have a good time,” said Wylie’s Jaxon Lunsford.

While this event is focused around the players, it is also a great opportunity for the coaches.

“You get to see these kids on highlights and Friday night clips, and now I’m getting to coach with them and try to lead them in the right direction. It’s just a lot of fun to rub elbows and see these kids live and in person, and some of these kids have great personalities,” said Breckenridge Head Coach Casey Pearce.

After a week of fun and hard work these footballers will hit the gridiron over at Shotwell Stadium for the 23rd Annual FCA All-Star Festival football game. Kickoff is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11th, at 7:00pm