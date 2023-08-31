ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Anticipation is in the air, as the Crosstown Showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars draw near.

While the rivalry between these two teams is no secret, this match up holds a unique twist that is capturing the attention of local fans, a battle between cousins.

“One plays defense one plays offense, it’s just a match made in football gridiron heaven I guess,” said Dycin Davis.

Dycin Davis, a sophomore defensive end for the Coogs and Brayden Henry, a sophomore quarterback for the Eagles are set to face off against each other for the first time in their high school careers.

Brayden Henry said, “I mean we’ve been competing since life flag, so we always go out there and play our hearts out versus each other. It’s going to be fun to play each other in high school.”

“It was a weird rivalry until around middle school, like 7th or 8th grade because I started coming into my own. Now it’s a real rivalry with real competition and so it’s way more interesting now,” said Davis.

These two athletes share a lifelong bond, practicing together in their childhood. Now, they’re preparing to compete against each other on Abilene’s biggest stage.

Davis said, “Our whole lives that’s all they’ve been talking about just what was going to happen so now that he’s here and we’re going against each other, now I really got something to compete for. Same as when we were little kids, I got to be better.”

Davis and Henry demonstrate that family ties run deep, but the love of the game runs even deeper.

“At the end of the day when we’re on the field we’re not family. After the game we can be but not during the game, so it’s really just go out there and play,” said Henry.

Davis added, “It’s like I love you off the field but on that field man you’re my opponent. So, it’s just whatever happen happens.”

The Crosstown Showdown may always be a battle between two fierce rivals, but it also showcases the power of sport in bringing people together even in the midst of competition.

Henry said, “Just be ready to play because we’re coming for you, that’s all I got to say.”

“Hey cous. you already know this how it’s been our whole life, it’s up man. It’s always up,” said Davis.

The Crosstown Showdown kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. in Abilene at Shotwell Stadium.