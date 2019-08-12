Football practice begins for AHS, Cooper, and Wylie

Two-a-days practices began Monday morning for Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie.

The Abilene High Eagles started their 2019 campaign under new Head Coach Mike Fullen with fresh, new turf on campus.

Mike Fullen said, “To be out here today is just more relaxing than anything I was probably more relaxed as i’ve been all summer. Last night knowing I’m finally going to get to start coaching football and leading this football team.”

The Cooper Cougars also were blessed with new turf to open their 2019 football season.

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “Bring our best in everything that we do, every step that we take and enjoy it. Our seniors, it’s their last first day of two-a-days so you know it’s going to fly by before they know it. That’s one thing we want to see is high energy and having fun.”

The Wylie Bulldogs began their run for redemption after going winless in 2018.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “They are ready to go. You know it’s always the same deal, we have some guys that show up that are really fired up to do their absolute best and some are a little apprehensive. They are a little scared to make a mistake. Some of the juniors that moved up to the varsity kind of fall in love with that suit and don’t give their best effort and some are really taking advantage of it. But the guys showed up great. We have had a great summer. I didn’t want them to think it was all just kumbaya this morning so I got with them a little bit early but I think they are ready to go.”