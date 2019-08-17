Football season and single-game tickets on sale

ABILENE – With two weeks before the 2019 season opener at North Texas and three weeks prior to the September 7 home opener vs. Arizona Christian, the time is now for Abilene Christian football fans to join the ever-growing number of Wildcat Stadium season-ticket holders or purchase tickets to single games.

The most convenient way to renew or order tickets is by using ACU’s Ticket Central website. However, tickets may also be purchased at the Wildcat Ticket Center, now at the Teague Special Events Center, 1600 Campus Court, or by calling 325-674-CATS (2287).

Season ticket packages start at $75 for six games ($12.50 per game) for bench and general admission seats, while bench backed seats are priced at $100 ($16.67 per game).

Single-game ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $20 for bench, $22 for bench-backed seats between the 30 and 40-yard lines, and $25 for bench-backed seats at midfield. Following ACU’s home opener, the Wildcats welcome McNeese (Sept. 21), Houston Baptist (Oct. 12), Stephen F. Austin (Homecoming contest on Oct. 19), Sam Houston State (Nov. 9) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 16).

ACU won four of its last five Southland Conference games to finish 6-4 overall and 5-4 against the league, and this year the Wildcats will have six home games on its slate for the first time since 2010.

Next Saturday, Aug. 24 the gates of Wildcat Stadium will be open to all fans for the inaugural Meet The Wildcats night, which will take place at 5 p.m. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 27, ACU Athletics will hold its annual Wildcat Kickoff luncheon at the Brown Family Club Level of Wildcat Stadium. The cost of the catered lunch is set at $20, and will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Several distinguished head coaches are scheduled to speak including Adam Dorrel (football), Joe Golding (men’s basketball), Julie Goodenough (women’s basketball), Rick McCarty (baseball), Tom Shaw (golf), Casey Wilson (soccer), John Walker (tennis), Lance Bingham (track & field and cross country), Angela Mooney (volleyball) and Abigail Farler (softball).

The RSVP deadline for the luncheon is Aug. 20.