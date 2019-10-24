Ford Impact Player of the Week: Behren Morton, Eastland

Behren Morton said, “It was close between Baylor and Tech and I just knew home was in Lubbock.”

Eastland Mavericks Junior Quarterback Behren Morton had the biggest week of his life in Week 8 of the high school football season. To open the week, the four-star recruit announced the biggest decision of his life to commit to play football at Texas Tech.

Behren Morton said, “I grew up in Lubbock, we have some great ties in Lubbock so I knew that Coach Wells and Coach Yost are great people and that I could do something big there.”

On Friday, he got Red Raiders fans excited by throwing for 333 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 35 yards and a score to lead Eastland to a 76-28 victory over Breckenridge.

Behren Morton said, “I have great playmakers on the outside to make those plays for me. They have three touchdowns a game and that helps a lot.”

Head Coach James Morton said, “I thought it was one of his better performances, he seemed really focused and he felt good about his decision to commit to Tech. I think he also was ready to focus on the Mavs and help us continue to improve and get better each week.”

Now that Behren has chosen to take his talents to Lubbock, Morton is relieved to focus strictly on the Mavericks football team, which Behren’s father James Morton has coached to a 7-0 record.

James Morton said, “I think he’s allowed some of those things that we execute offensively to happen for us and it’s just fun watching him and coaching him.”

Behren Morton said, “I knew it was going to be a big week because I was committing, so I committed and I had a lot of stress off of my shoulders so that gave me the ability to go out there and play and all I was focused on was the Mavericks.”

Behren Morton, the Week 8 Ford Impact Player of the Week.