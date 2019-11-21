Ford Impact Player of the Week: Colton Marshall, Hawley

Colton Marshall said, “My first interview was kind of rough, hope I’m getting better at it.”

By now, the entire Big Country and most of the state of Texas has heard Colton Marshall’s name on repeat thanks to the eye-popping numbers he puts up every time he’s out on the field that has led to the #ColtonMarshallChallenge. In the first round of the playoffs, Marshall steamrolled past the Chico defense, rushing for 271 yards and 7 touchdowns while converting 3 two-point conversions, to lead the Bearcats to a 58-15 victory.

Marshall said, “I mean it’s pretty great when I’ve got big men blocking for me, creating holes for me, and letting me get space to do what I do best.”

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “He’s able to adjust on the fly and take the ball where it needs to go.”

Tate Thompson said, “It’s very rewarding right now knowing he’s getting these awards and we can help him along the way.”

Despite having a career year, Marshall is still in search of an offer to play at the next level.

Marshall said, “It’s one of my dreams, it’s a step toward everyones passion and competing at another level would be great.”

Ables said, “I think he can play anywhere he wants to but we’re still trying to get someone to take that chance on him, he’s a good kid, a good player, and he’s not going to be a problem for sure.”

Right now, one thing with the running back is certain: The Hawley Bearcats would not be undefeated and where they are today if it weren’t for his glorious flow.

Thompson said, “I like it, it’s gotten us this far, let’s not mess anything up.”

Marshall said, “I’m just growing it and I feel like, if I cut it, it’s going to be bad luck.”

Colton Marshall, the Week 12 Ford Impact Player of the Week.